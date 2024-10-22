Great Bear Royalties (OTC:GBRBF) Trading Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Great Bear Royalties Corp. (OTC:GBRBF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.14 and last traded at C$5.12. Approximately 135,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 776% from the average daily volume of 15,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.
Great Bear Royalties Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.12.
Great Bear Royalties Company Profile
Great Bear Royalties Corp. operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company's principal asset is the Dixie project that consists of 494 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario, as well as a portfolio of equity investments in resource-focused public companies.
