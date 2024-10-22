Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Piper Sandler

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.42. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $46.60 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $316,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 939,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,391,863.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $316,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 939,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,391,863.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William V. Turner sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $248,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,795,687.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,420 shares of company stock valued at $943,329 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 130.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 33.4% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.