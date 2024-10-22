Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Shares Up 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 7,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 98,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Greenpro Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 88.49% and a negative net margin of 198.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

