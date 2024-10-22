HC Wainwright Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for INDP

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.42). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Indaptus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07.

Shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. Indaptus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Indaptus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

