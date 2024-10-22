Head to Head Analysis: Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) versus TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM – Get Free Report) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Fifth Street Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 992.9%. TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. TPG pays out -480.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A TPG 1.08% 24.27% 8.58%

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

86.8% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 76.5% of TPG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and TPG”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TPG $2.39 billion 10.18 $80.09 million ($0.35) -190.51

TPG has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fifth Street Asset Management and TPG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A TPG 0 7 6 0 2.46

TPG has a consensus price target of $52.25, suggesting a potential downside of 21.64%. Given TPG’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TPG is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Summary

TPG beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth Street Asset Management

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. In addition, the company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas. The company operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

