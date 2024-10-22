Head-To-Head Analysis: NAVER (OTCMKTS:NHNCF) versus Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE)

NAVER (OTCMKTS:NHNCF – Get Free Report) and Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NAVER and Super League Enterprise”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NAVER N/A N/A N/A $14,217.46 0.01 Super League Enterprise $25.08 million 0.40 -$30.33 million ($6.08) -0.16

NAVER has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Super League Enterprise. Super League Enterprise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NAVER, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NAVER N/A N/A N/A Super League Enterprise -95.78% -254.70% -110.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares NAVER and Super League Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NAVER and Super League Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NAVER 0 0 0 0 N/A Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00

Super League Enterprise has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 214.33%. Given Super League Enterprise’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than NAVER.

About NAVER

NAVER Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet and online search portal, and mobile messenger platform services in South Korea, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NAVER, a search portal that offers various content topic boards; LINE, a messaging application; Naver Clova, an integrated AI platform; Papago, an automated interpretation application; WHALE, a web browser; Naver Map, a navigation application; Webtoon, a promotion system for mobile comics; SERIES, a paid content platform; BAND, a mobile community platform; NOW, an audio shows to listen to on NAVER app; SNOW, a photo and video messenger; and NAVER WORKS, which provides features necessary for work, such as Message, Mail, Calendar, and Drive. It also provides IT platforms, BIZ platforms, advertising services, and NAVER business school for businesses; NAVER Webtoon, NAVER Webnovel, NAVER Blog Official Blog, NAVER AudioClip, Series, Premium Contents, Grafolio, NAVER Post, NAVER TV, NAVER Influencer Center, Creator Advisor, and VIBE for creators; and NAVER D2 Startup Factory, DEVIEW, NAVER D2, NAVER Open Source, CLOVA Platform API, NAVER Maps API, Papago API, and NAVER login for developers. In addition, the company is involved in the manufacture of cosmetics; electronic financial business; film and audio content production and distribution; investment business; and character and doll wholesale and retail activities. Further, it engages in the provision of cloud service management, business support, workforce supply, and employee dispatch; groupware development and service; exhibition and performance planning business; global business support; software development and distribution; IT infrastructure operations; customer center operations; and comics publishing. The company was formerly known as NHN Corporation. NAVER Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology. In addition, the company operates Minecraft server world for more casual players on consoles and tablets. Further, it sells on-platform media and analytics products, and influencer marketing campaign sales to third-party brands and agencies; game development and custom game experiences within its owned and affiliate game worlds; and production, curation and distribution of entertainment content for its network of digital channels and media and entertainment partner channels. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

