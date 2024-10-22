Head to Head Contrast: CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) & Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 4.18, suggesting that its stock price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 51.61% 12.03% 5.47% CleanSpark -46.31% -3.64% -3.39%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $111.11 million 6.19 $83.84 million $2.81 6.60 CleanSpark $342.81 million 8.44 -$136.59 million N/A N/A

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and CleanSpark”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Crescent Capital BDC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CleanSpark.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crescent Capital BDC and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 5 0 2.83 CleanSpark 0 1 6 0 2.86

Crescent Capital BDC currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.37%. CleanSpark has a consensus target price of $19.11, indicating a potential upside of 50.62%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Crescent Capital BDC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.5% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of CleanSpark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CleanSpark beats Crescent Capital BDC on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

