Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $221.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $222.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

