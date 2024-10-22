Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,961 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.23 and a twelve month high of $73.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.65.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

