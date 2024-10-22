Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 0.6% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $128.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.25. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $128.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

