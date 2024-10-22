Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 210.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 336.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.73. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

