Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the period. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF comprises about 0.9% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.38% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 59.9% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,262,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LCTU stock opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $44.82 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.31.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

