Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 284.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,914 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,787,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $90,099,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,604,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 47,670.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,582,000 after acquiring an additional 449,058 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 3.4 %

UPS opened at $131.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.34 and a 200-day moving average of $136.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.24.

Get Our Latest Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.