Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,704 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $17,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

IWY opened at $224.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.45 and a 12-month high of $226.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

