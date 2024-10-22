Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,730,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after buying an additional 186,057 shares during the period. KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,897,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 598.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 207,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 177,508 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,027,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,898,000.

Shares of IVLU opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

