Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,238 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 2.4% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $13,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $156.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.20. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

