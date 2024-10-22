Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 457 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $132.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $134.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

