Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,429 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,429 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 3.7% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $20,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15,270.6% in the third quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 30,083 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 108,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,716,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

EFG opened at $103.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.33 and its 200-day moving average is $103.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.