IDEX (IEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect IDEX to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. IDEX's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect IDEX to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IDEX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $209.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IEX. TD Cowen lowered their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.43.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

