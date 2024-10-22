Independent Bank (IBCP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Independent Bank Stock Performance
NASDAQ IBCP opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $690.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.99.
IBCP has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $27.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.
