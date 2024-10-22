Insider Buying: Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Acquires 34 Shares of Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell acquired 34 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £733 ($951.70) per share, with a total value of £24,922 ($32,357.83).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Michael Lindsell acquired 67 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £740 ($960.79) per share, with a total value of £49,580 ($64,372.89).

On Thursday, September 12th, Michael Lindsell acquired 100 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £785.89 ($1,020.37) per share, with a total value of £78,589 ($102,037.13).

On Wednesday, August 21st, Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £792.48 ($1,028.93) per share, with a total value of £39,624 ($51,446.38).

On Friday, August 9th, Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £775.16 ($1,006.44) per share, with a total value of £38,758 ($50,321.99).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance

LTI stock opened at GBX 726 ($9.43) on Tuesday. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 699.90 ($9.09) and a one year high of GBX 920 ($11.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 million, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 769.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 798.29.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Featured Articles

