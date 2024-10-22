Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,524 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.6% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,103 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,282.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 365,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,399,000 after acquiring an additional 360,192 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,104,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,528,000 after acquiring an additional 228,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,649,000 after acquiring an additional 153,146 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $130.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $131.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.97.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

