Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Separately, Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in Matthews China Active ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 365,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 95,337 shares in the last quarter.

Matthews China Active ETF stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. Matthews China Active ETF has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23.

The Matthews China Active ETF (MCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of Chinese companies that are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. The fund also considers ESG factors in the investment process. MCH was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

