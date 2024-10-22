Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

