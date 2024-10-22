Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 1,160 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AOR stock opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $59.47.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

