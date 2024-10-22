Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth $226,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of QUS stock opened at $159.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $116.15 and a twelve month high of $160.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.26.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

