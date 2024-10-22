Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 794 Shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVMA opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.35.

About Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF

The Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (AVMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, asset allocation fund-of-funds that invests with moderate risk in a broad basket of equity and fixed income ETFs. AVMA was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

