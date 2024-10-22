Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,248 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 36,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 308,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period.

SPLG opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $68.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

