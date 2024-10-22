Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 5,694 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,694 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,663,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,074,000 after purchasing an additional 286,632 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 847,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 698,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 601,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,748,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 580,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,718,000 after acquiring an additional 63,216 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DFNM opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.04.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.