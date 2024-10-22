Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 995 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VWO opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.32.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

