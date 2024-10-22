Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

