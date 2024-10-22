Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,805 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 37,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. New Street Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile



Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

