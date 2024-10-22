Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,083 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,415,000 after buying an additional 1,488,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $180.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $182.22. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

