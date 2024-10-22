Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) & U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) Head to Head Contrast

U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) and Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Get U Power alerts:

Profitability

This table compares U Power and Iochpe-Maxion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U Power N/A N/A N/A Iochpe-Maxion 0.50% 1.74% 0.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U Power and Iochpe-Maxion”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U Power $31.06 million 0.12 -$2.72 million N/A N/A Iochpe-Maxion $3.00 billion 0.14 $6.16 million $0.05 18.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Iochpe-Maxion has higher revenue and earnings than U Power.

13.2% of U Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

U Power has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iochpe-Maxion has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for U Power and Iochpe-Maxion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Iochpe-Maxion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Iochpe-Maxion beats U Power on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U Power

(Get Free Report)

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

About Iochpe-Maxion

(Get Free Report)

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for commercial and light vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-ups, and SUVs, as well as light and medium commercial vehicles; wheels for agricultural machinery; and light aluminum wheels for automobiles. It also provides heavy structural components, including frames, side members, and cross members. In addition, the company offers light and automotive structural components, such as stampings for passenger vehicles, handbrake levers, pedal and welded assemblies, structural parts, and other automotive components. Further, it produces railway wheels, freight cars, and castings, as well as industrial castings. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cruzeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for U Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.