IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays cut their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.87.

IQVIA Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $231.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.03.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 7.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in IQVIA by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,864,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 80.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

