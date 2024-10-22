iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.3% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 154,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 105,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 196,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,245,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $586.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $588.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $567.53 and a 200-day moving average of $545.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

