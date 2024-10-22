iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,898,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $586.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $588.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.90. The firm has a market cap of $506.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

