iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Kennicott Capital Management LLC

Kennicott Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.7% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $586.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93. The firm has a market cap of $506.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.