iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Lifted by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,065 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $48,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.