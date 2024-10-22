iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Increased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

AGG opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average of $98.37.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

