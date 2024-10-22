iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.38 and last traded at $32.49. Approximately 1,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.40.

About iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF

The iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (IDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of global technology companies that focus on two primary themes: cloud computing and 5G. Holdings are weighted by market-cap within each theme. IDAT was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

