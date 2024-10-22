iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,515 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,126.5% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.22. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $57.96.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

