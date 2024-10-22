iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.98.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.