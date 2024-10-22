iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Position Increased by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,342,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,198,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,405,000 after acquiring an additional 84,738 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 751,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 659,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,416,000 after acquiring an additional 35,340 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,904,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $282.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.39. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $282.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

