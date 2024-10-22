iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Decreased by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,168.6% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,169,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVW opened at $97.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $98.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

