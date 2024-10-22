iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $198.99 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $201.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.90 and a 200-day moving average of $187.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

