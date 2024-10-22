J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised shares of J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

J Sainsbury Stock Down 1.0 %

About J Sainsbury

OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $14.63 on Friday. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

