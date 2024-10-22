James Hambro & Partners LLP Purchases 31,589 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

James Hambro & Partners LLP raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 31,589 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 5.5% of James Hambro & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $132,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Visa Price Performance
Shares of V opened at $286.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.03 and a twelve month high of $293.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.45 and a 200-day moving average of $272.97.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
