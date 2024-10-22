Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Upgraded to “Strong Sell” at BNP Paribas

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance

JRONY opened at $36.60 on Friday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.67.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

