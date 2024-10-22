Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Upgraded to Strong Sell at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of JRONY stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

